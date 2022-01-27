Kyrgios says Venus 'salty' about doubles defeat

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has returned serve to Michael Venus, saying the Kiwi was "salty" about losing in the pair's Australian Open doubles clash.

Nick Kyrgios (left) and Michael Venus. (Source: Photosport)

Kyrgios and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis advanced to the Australian Open doubles final on Thursday after defeating third seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 7-6 (7-4) 6-4.

After the match, Kyrgios was always going to be quizzed about Venus after the New Zealander labelled him an "absolute knob" and declared the Canberran had the maturity level of a 10-year-old.

"I'm not going to destroy him (Venus) in this media conference right now, but Granollers and Zeballos are great players and I respect them a lot more than I respect Michael Venus," he said.

"Zeballos took a selfie with us before we walked out, that's how you embrace an atmosphere - not losing a match and getting salty about it afterwards."

There will be an all-Australian final at the Australian Open for the first time since 1980 with Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell taking down second seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury 6-3 7-6 (11-9) in their semi-final.

The decider is set to take place on Saturday night, after the women's final.