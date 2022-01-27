Kyrgios at racquet-smashing best, refuses to 'destroy' Venus

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis are Australian Open finalists after the enigmatic box office act powered into an all-local doubles decider at Melbourne Park.

The Special Ks' semi-final was promoted to Rod Laver Arena after their giant- killing run on outside courts.

And the home hopes did not disappoint on centre stage.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis outlasted third seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 in an hour and 47 minutes on Thursday.

The victory sets up an all-Australian final at the Australian Open for the first time since 1980 with Matt Ebden and Max Purcell taking down second seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury 6-3 7-6 (11-9) in their semi-final.

Nick Kyrgios smashes his racquet during his Australian Open doubles semifinal (Source: Getty)

Showing more focus and restraint than in previous matches on the raucous outside courts, the pair mostly let their irresistible tennis do the talking.

But it would not be a Kyrgios match without at least one blow-up.

The 26-year-old was furious late in the second set after facing two break points against his serve.

Kyrgios let out some expletives at himself, argued with the umpire about the net cord sensor and pleaded for the crowd to stop talking during serves, before smashing a racquet when he dropped the game.

Read more: Kiwi Michael Venus unloads on Kyrgios after doubles loss

But the pair were able to close out the match by breaking back, with Kokkinakis hitting the winning shot with a classy lob.

Kyrgios believed the atmosphere and the combination with great mate Kokkinakis had brought out his best, allowing them to stun established doubles partnerships.

"I think I've played pretty good tennis in the past," Kyrgios said.

"I've beaten pretty much every player that's picked up a racquet.

"I've obviously had to play a certain level of tennis.

"It's not like I'm going out there putting on a clown suit and creating a circus.

"I have also won big titles, and played the traditional way.

"I think now I'm able to channel a different fanbase."

The great Rod Laver, who only turns up for big matches on the court that is named in his honour, watched on from the front row, as did legendary Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh.

Kyrgios was always going to be quizzed on his last opponent, Michael Venus, after the New Zealander labelled him an "absolute knob" and declared the Canberran had the maturity level of a 10-year-old.

"I'm not going to destroy him (Venus) in this media conference right now, but Granollers and Zeballos are great players and I respect them a lot more than I respect Michael Venus," he said.

"Zeballos took a selfie with us before we walked out, that's how you embrace an atmosphere - not losing a match and getting salty about it afterwards."

The decider is set to take place on Saturday night, after the women's final, and Kokkinakis wants Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley to do his best to ensure the stadium is at capacity.

"Craig might not be happy with this -- but if that means dropping prices so we can fill the stands, whatever will get it packed," he said.

"The more the better, the atmosphere would be unreal."