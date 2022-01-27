Execution of Alabama inmate blocked by federal appeals court

A federal appeals court on Thursday blocked the state of Alabama from executing an inmate convicted of killing a driver who gave him a ride, upholding a lower court ruling that he can't be put to death unless the state uses an untested, new method.

Death row inmate Matthew Reeves. (Source: Associated Press)

A three-judge panel of the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals refused to lift a lower court order blocking the execution of Matthew Reeves. It was originally was set for Friday (local time) and could still take place since the state attorney general's office said it would appeal to the US Supreme Court.

Reeves, 43, was sentenced to die for the murder of Willie Johnson, who was killed by a shotgun blast to the neck during a robbery in Selma on November 27, 1996, after picking up Reeves and others on the side of a rural highway. Reeves was 18 at the time. Evidence showed he went to a party and celebrated the killing afterward.

The dying man was robbed of US$360, and then Reeves danced and mimicked Johnson’s death convulsions at a party soon after, according to that evidence.

A witness said Reeves’ hands were still stained with blood at the celebration, a court ruling said, and he bragged about getting a “teardrop” tattoo to signify that he’d killed someone.

The European Union ambassador to the United States, Stavros Lambrinidis, sent a letter asking Alabama Governor Kay Ivey to block the execution citing Reeves' claims of an intellectual disability. Ivey also has received a clemency bid from Reeves' attorneys and will consider all such requests, an aide said.

Alabama inmates had a chance to sign a form choosing either lethal inject or nitrogen hypoxia as an execution method in 2018 after legislators approved the use of hydrogen, but Reeves was among the inmates who didn't fill out the form stating a preference.

A poor reader, Reeves is intellectually disabled and wasn't capable of making such a decision without assistance that should have provided under the American With Disabilities Act, his lawyers argued.

With Reeves contending he would have chosen nitrogen hypoxia over lethal injection had he understood the form, the defence filed suit asking a court to halt the lethal injection citing the lack of assistance from prison officials under the law.

US District Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. blocked the execution, ruling that Reeves had a good chance of winning the claim.

While a defence expert concluded that Reeves reads at a first grade level and has the language competency of someone as young as 4, the state disagrees that Reeves has an intellectual disability that would prevent him from understanding his options. The inmate was able to read and signed other forms through the years, it argued.

An Alabama inmate who was put to death by lethal injection last year, Willie B. Smith, unsuccessfully raised claims about being intellectually unable to make the choice for nitrogen hypoxia.

The state has said it plans to have a system for the new execution method ready by the end of April, court documents show, but the state has argued against delaying Reeves' execution until then.

Any delay is the fault of the state given how long it has taken to implement the new system, the 11th Circuit ruled.