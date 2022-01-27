Aid workers rush to save millions in freezing Afghanistan

A flickering flame of paper, rags and random twigs is the only heat Gulnaz has to keep her 18-month-old son warm, barely visible beneath his icy blanket as she begs on a bitterly cold highway on the road to Kabul.

Gulnaz, left, keep her 18-month-old son warm themselves as they wait for alms in the Kabul - Pul-e-Alam highway eastern Afghanistan. (Source: Associated Press)

The 70-kilometre stretch of highway is flanked by snow-swept hills. Occasionally a driver slows his car and shoves an Afghani note into the 28-year-old woman's bare, dirt-caked hand. She sits for hours on the highway medium, positioned just beyond a bump in the road that slows traffic.

Her 16-year-old sister, Khalida, sits nearby. Both are hidden behind encompassing blue burqas. By the end of the day, Gulnaz, who gave just the one name, says they might make 300 Afghanis ($4.32). But most days it is less.

The Taliban's sweep to power in Afghanistan in August drove billions of dollars in international assistance out of the country and sent an already dirt-poor nation, ravaged by war, drought and floods, spiralling toward a humanitarian catastrophe.

But in recent weeks it is the bitter winter cold that is devastating the most vulnerable and has international aid organizations scrambling to save millions from starving or freezing because they have neither food nor fuel. For the poorest the only heat or means of cooking is with the coal or wood they can scrounge from the snowy streets or that they receive from aid groups.

“The extent of the problem now in Afghanistan for people is dire,” said Shelley Thakral, spokeswoman for the World Food Program in Afghanistan.

"We’re calling this a race against time. We need to get to families in very difficult, hard to reach areas. It’s winter, it’s cold, the snow."

The cost of the humanitarian effort is staggering. Thakral said the WFP alone will need $4 billion this year.

“Break that number down. That’s $330 million a month, that’s 45 cents per person per day, and that’s what we’re asking for... We need the money because we need to reach people as quickly as we can," she said.

Earlier this month the United Nations launched its largest single country appeal for more than $7.5 billion to help a devastated Afghanistan.

It's estimated that roughly 90 per cent of Afghanistan's 38 million people are dependent on aid and the UN says nearly three million are displaced in their own country, driven from their homes by drought, war and famine.

In 2020 alone, 700,000 Afghans became displaced, many living in desperate conditions on the outskirts of cities, in parks and open spaces, wherever they could erect a makeshift shelter.