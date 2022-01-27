74 Covid deaths in NSW, Victoria; two states record 26k cases

Victoria has recorded 12,755 new Covid-19 infections and 39 people have died with the virus, the most deaths since the state's deadly second wave.

People arrive to be vaccinated for Covid-19 at the Qudos Bank Arena NSW Health Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Source: Getty)

Friday's death toll is the highest the state has seen since Victoria's second wave when 59 fatalities were recorded on September 4, 2020.

NSW, meanwhile, recorded 13,333 positive cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday, including 6256 from PCR tests.

NSW Health reported 189 people were in intensive care, up from 181 the previous day and 175 on Wednesday. However, the figures remain lower than last week's peak of 217.

Hospitals are treating 2737 Covid patients - slightly below the seven-day average - while 35 more people have died.

Victoria’s hospitalisations with Covid-19 have fallen by 69 to 988 patients, down from 1057 on Thursday.

There are 114 people in intensive care, a decrease of three, with 40 of those on a ventilator.

More than 35 per cent of Victorians aged over 18 have received a Covid-19 vaccine booster, with 23,252 doses administered at state hubs on Thursday.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard is frustrated that just 36 per cent of the eligible population in the state have had the booster shot, despite supply being plentiful.

He's blamed mixed messaging for the slow take-up.

"It is a very clear message now: four to six weeks after you've had Covid, you can have the booster," he said, echoing the advice of Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant.

People who have not contracted Covid should have their booster shot three months after their second jab, Hazzard said.

"The booster is what will slow the transmission, but also reduce the likelihood of the severe illness, so for everybody who is eligible, please go and get the booster as quickly as possible," he told ABC TV on Friday.