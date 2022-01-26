LeBron James throws down back-to-back dunks in win over Nets

LeBron James welcomed Anthony Davis back with a lob pass for the game’s first basket, then turned to his own offense to score 33 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 106-96 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Davis had eight points in 25 minutes after missing 17 games with a sprained left knee and the Lakers got good nights off the bench from Malik Monk and Carmelo Anthony.

James added seven rebounds and six assists, punctuating his performance with steals and dunks about 15 seconds apart midway through the fourth quarter.

Monk scored 22 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and Anthony added 13.

James Harden had 33 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in an impressive follow-up to his strong game in Los Angeles when the Nets won there on Christmas.