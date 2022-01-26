Bloomfield: 'Worst case scenario' 1000 daily cases in 2 weeks

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield has told RNZ's Checkpoint the Ministry of Health is working on the "worst case scenario" that the tipping point to move to phase two of the Omicron response could be in two weeks.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield (file photo).

Earlier on Wednesday, Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall laid out the details of the Government's new three-step approach to its Omicron response.

Bloomfield said they were taking an active "stamp it out" approach in phase one, and the transition to phase two would be based on number of cases as well as rate of increase in cases and pressure on contact tracing.

"What we would expect is that that phase would be [brought in] before we hit 1000 cases a day, but we will be taking into consideration a whole range of factors."

He said the transition could happen anywhere from a couple of weeks to a longer period.

"So I guess what we're doing is planning for the worst case scenario which would be that that was in two weeks' time."

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment is working, along with the private sector, on a list of businesses that would be considered part of the critical workforce who could access rapid antigen tests for when the 'test to return to work' approach kicks in.

Bloomfield said that would include critical workers in the supply of electricity, utilities, supply chains, supermarket workers and the healthcare workforce.

"In terms of that 'test to return to work', it won't be necessary in every case, it's just if having a number of staff down does really start to compromise a critical service, then that is when the test to return to work would operate. But in some cases those people will still be able to isolate for what at that time will be the seven-day period if they are a contact."

The list was expected to be available either this week or next, he said.

