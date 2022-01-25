Lake Alice psychiatrist Dr Selwyn Leeks dies, aged 92

Source:

A former lead psychiatrist at Lake Alice hospital - who was accused of torturing children at the facility in the 1970s - has died.

Lake Alice psychiatrist Dr Selwyn Leeks.

Lake Alice psychiatrist Dr Selwyn Leeks. (Source: 1News)

Dr Selwyn Leeks was 92.

Leeks was accused of using electric shocks and paralysing drugs to punish patients at the Lake Alice child and adolescent unit, which operated near Marton.

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into abuse in state care last year heard testimony about this from former patients, as well as sexual assaults and rapes by staff members and other patients, but Leeks never faced charges after police investigations in the late 1970s and early 2000s.

READ MORE: Lake Alice and the legacy of abuse in state care on Māori

This prompted the United Nations to rule New Zealand was in breach of the Convention against Torture.

A third police investigation last year found there was enough evidence to prosecute Leeks, but because of poor health he was ruled unfit to stand trial.

The Lake Alice psychiatric hospital.

The Lake Alice psychiatric hospital. (Source: PUBLIC DOMAIN./ Pawful)

He lived in Australia from the late 1970s and died on January 6.

READ MORE: Concerns over electrocution practices at Lake Alice were raised 50 years ago

A Facebook post from one of his sons said the father of seven and grandfather of 18 died surrounded by family after a "long, stoic fight".

Charges of ill-treating children have been laid against an 89-year-old former Lake Alice staff member, John Corkran.

He has pleaded not guilty.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandManawatu-Wanganui

Popular Stories

1

15 new Omicron community cases in NZ on Wednesday

2

Live stream: Government outlines plans for when Omicron surges

3

Taranaki records first Omicron Covid-19 case

4

More details of three staged Omicron plan released

5

What are the main symptoms of an Omicron infection?

Latest Stories

More details of three staged Omicron plan released

Auckland DHB becomes second to hit 90% double vaxxed for Māori

Tauranga early childhood centre linked to possible Omicron case

15 new Omicron community cases in NZ on Wednesday

Taranaki records first Omicron Covid-19 case

Related Stories

Palmerston North locals relaxed despite Omicron case

SH1 near Levin closed, three injured, after two-car crash

Palmerston North Covid-19 case has Omicron - Ministry of Health

15 locations of interest for 'possible' Manawatū Omicron case