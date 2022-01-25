Grace Kelly's granddaughter appears on horseback for Chanel

Huge spinning wheels, “floating” wooden blocks and suspended geometric shapes hovered over a surreal mini gold course on Wednesday at Chanel’s remarkable couture show.

Charlotte Casiraghi rides a horse as she wears a creation for the Chanel Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection collection in Paris. (Source: Associated Press)

Even Pharrell Williams, who is no stranger to elaborate sets, had to take a moment to take stock, before posing beside a white, three-metre tyre.

This sublime, avant-garde decor was the work of Xavier Veilhan and marked the first time in its history that Chanel has entrusted a contemporary artist for staging.

The equestrian photos handed out to guests as they filtered in were a hint of what was to come. But no one quite expected Charlotte Casiraghi, the daughter of Caroline of Monaco and the granddaughter of Princess Grace Kelly, to appear out of nowhere atop an actual racing horse.

The beautiful beast and its VIP rider, in a black Chanel tweed sequined jacket of course, began the show to a symphony of gasps and clopping hooves around the Grand Palais Ephemere’s auditorium as celebrity guests snapped pictures.

The horse seemed to enjoy its 15 minutes of fame, trotting by with ease, snaking in and out of the 1920s and 30s constructivist installations and by sand and imitation grass, before breaking out into a canter around the set.