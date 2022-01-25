Biden filmed insulting Fox News reporter at press conference

US President Joe Biden said he had a "very, very, very good meeting" on Tuesday with European allies on the Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine and potential responses to an invasion.

Speaking in the White House East Room, Biden there is "total unanimity with all the European leaders" about next steps.

The president made the comments during a meeting with his Competition Council, aimed at promoting economic competition and reducing prices for American consumers.

Asked by a reporter about the video call on Tuesday, Biden said he didn't want to expand because the question wasn't focused on the council meeting.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy then asked about inflation, which is at a nearly 40-year high and has hurt the president's public approval.

Doocy asked Biden, "Do you think inflation is a political liability, Mr President?"

Biden responded with sarcasm: "It's a great asset — more inflation." Then he shook his head and added, "What a stupid son of a b***h."

His comments were captured on video and by the microphone in front of him.

The White House has insisted repeatedly that it is focused on curbing inflation. Lowering prices is one of the stated reasons for improving competition within the US economy.