NZ’s Venus to face Kyrgios in Aus Open doubles showdown

Source: AAP

Kiwi tennis star Michael Venus and doubles partner Tim Puetz are set for a fiery showdown with Australian duo Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis in the Australian Open quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Michael Venus (right) and Tim Puetz during the 2022 Australian Open.

Michael Venus (right) and Tim Puetz during the 2022 Australian Open. (Source: Getty)

The 'Special Ks' fought their way into the quarter-finals with a 6-4 4-6 6-4 victory over 15th seeds Ariel Behar and Gonzalo Escobar in front of a full house at Kia Arena on Sunday, having already upset top-ranked Croatian duo Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in the second round.

The Australians' form and on-court showmanship have reignited interest in the men's doubles tournament at Melbourne Park, with patriotic and often boisterous crowds flocking to their matches.

Venus and Puetz have had a quieter trip to the quarterfinals, having received a walkover win over Australian wildcards Jason Kubler and Chris O'Connell.

The eccentric Kyrgios was feeling supremely confident following he and Kokkinakis' fourth round victory on Sunday.

"We're winning it," Kyrgios said.

"I definitely think we've got a good shot of winning this.

"We're locked in."

The pair have also attracted attention off the court.

Kyrgios on Saturday claimed the trainer of Pavic and Mektic had threatened to fight him in the players’ gym after Friday’s upset.

TennisAustralia

Popular Stories

1

Eight new Omicron community cases in NZ today

2

Mask advice under review with Omicron in community

3

Expert calls for free N95 masks as retailers sell out

4

What you can do under the Red traffic light setting

5

Konrad Hurrell makes contact with dad, sister in Tonga

Latest Stories

Former Tour de France champ Bernal hospitalised after crash

Auckland cinema named as Covid-19 location of interest

NZ’s average house asking price reaches high of $956K

Auckland’s Lantern Festival cancelled for third year running

Little: Health system has ‘capacity’ to deal with Omicron cases

Related Stories

Tsitsipas into Aus Open quarterfinals after 5 set thriller

Kiwi mixed doubles pair shock No.4 seeds in Australian Open

Nadal through to Aus Open quarters after early scare

Opponents' trainer wanted to fight after game - Kyrgios