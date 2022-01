Russia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has rejected a British claim that the Kremlin is seeking to replace Ukraine’s government with a pro-Moscow administration, and that former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniy Murayev is a potential candidate.

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion. (Source: Associated Press)

Britain’s Foreign Office has also named several other Ukrainian politicians it said had links with Russian intelligence services, along with Murayev who is the leader of a small party that has no seats in parliament.

Those politicians include Mykola Azarov, a former prime minister under Viktor Yanukovych, the Ukrainian president ousted in a 2014 uprising, and Yanukovych's former chief of staff, Andriy Kluyev.

"Some of these have contact with Russian intelligence officers currently involved in the planning for an attack on Ukraine," the Foreign Office said.

Murayev told The Associated Press via Skype that the British claim "looks ridiculous and funny" and that he has been denied entry to Russia since 2018 on the grounds of being a threat to Russian security.

He said that sanction was imposed in the wake of a conflict with Viktor Medvedchuk, Ukraine's most prominent pro-Russia politician and a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Murayev's Nashi party — whose name echoes the former extensive Russian youth movement that supported Putin — is regarded as sympathetic to Russia, but Murayev pushed back on characterising it as pro-Russia.

"The time of pro-Western and pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine is gone forever," he said in a Facebook post.

"Everything that does not support the pro-Western path of development of Ukraine is automatically pro-Russian," Murayev told The AP.

The UK government made the claim based on an intelligence assessment, without providing evidence to back it up. It comes amid high tensions between Moscow and the West over Russia’s designs on Ukraine and each side's increasing accusations that the other is planning provocations.

"The disinformation spread by the British Foreign Office is more evidence that it is the NATO countries, led by the Anglo-Saxons, who are escalating tensions around Ukraine," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the Telegram messaging app.

"We call on the British Foreign Office to stop provocative activities, stop spreading nonsense."

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the information "shines a light on the extent of Russian activity designed to subvert Ukraine, and is an insight into Kremlin thinking".

Truss urged Russia to "de-escalate, end its campaigns of aggression and disinformation, and pursue a path of diplomacy", and reiterated Britain’s view that "any Russian military incursion into Ukraine would be a massive strategic mistake with severe costs".

Britain has sent anti-tank weapons to Ukraine as part of efforts to bolster its defences against a potential Russian attack.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he could not comment specifically about the British claim, but "we've been warning about just this kind of tactic for weeks ... This is very much part of the Russian tool kit".

"It runs the gamut from a large, conventional incursion or invasion of Ukraine to these kinds of destabilising activities in an attempt to topple the government. And it's important that people be on notice about that," he said in an interview on CNN.

The UK government's unusual decision to release the thinking of British spies, though not the evidence behind it, comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is distracted by a leadership crisis over lockdown-breaching parties by his staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Boris Johnson. (Source: Associated Press)

Amid diplomatic efforts to defuse the crisis, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is expected to meet Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu for talks in Moscow. No timing has been given for the meeting, which would be the first UK-Russia bilateral defence talks since 2013.

The US has mounted an aggressive campaign in recent months to unify its European allies against a new Russian invasion of Ukraine. The White House called the UK government assessment "deeply concerning" and said it stands with the duly elected Ukrainian government.

"The Ukrainian people have the sovereign right to determine their own future, and we stand with our democratically elected partners in Ukraine," National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said.

The assessment came as President Joe Biden spent time at the presidential retreat Camp David outside of Washington huddling with his senior national security team about the Ukraine situation.

A White House official said the discussions included efforts to de-escalate the situation with diplomacy and deterrence measures being coordinated closely with allies and partners, including security assistance to Ukraine.