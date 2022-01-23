New Covid-19 locations of interest in Auckland, Motueka

An Auckland restaurant and a supermarket in Motueka have been named as Covid-19 locations of interest on Monday morning.

Countdown Motueka (Source: Google Maps)

Countdown supermarket in Motueka is linked to a suspected Omicron case, while Tarka Indian Eatery in Auckland’s Mission Bay is a close contact location of interest.

Anyone who was at the supermarket on Tuesday, January 18 between the hours of 7pm and 8pm must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days, the Ministry of Health advises.

If symptoms develop the ministry advises getting a Covid-19 test, and stay at home until returning a negative result.

The Auckland restaurant is a close contact location. Anyone who was at Tarka Indian Eatery between 4pm and 5pm on Friday, January 14 must self-isolate, and get a Covid-19 test immediately.

Another test on day five after being exposed at the location of interest is also required.

New Zealand on Monday is in its first day in Red of the Covid-19 traffic light settings.