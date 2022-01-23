Nadal through to Aus Open quarters after early scare

Rafael Nadal remains on track for his first Australian Open title in more than a decade after advancing to the quarter-finals with a straight-sets win over unseeded Adrian Mannarino.

Rafael Nadal during his fourth round match in the Australian Open. (Source: Associated Press)

It is the sixth consecutive year in which the Spanish champion has reached the last eight at Melbourne Park since his famous first-round defeat to compatriot Fernando Verdasco in 2016.

Nadal reached the final twice in those six years but lost them to Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, whose absence from this year's Open has blown the door wide open for contenders.

Nadal, who last won the Open in 2009, would move past his two great rivals to 21 career grand slam titles if he salutes again.

He has dropped just one set in four matches to date and continued to build form with a 7-6 (16-14) 6-2 6-2 victory over France's Mannarino on Sunday.

The pair played some of the best tennis of the tournament under the scorching sun in the first set, clinched by Nadal in a marathon tiebreak after 81 minutes.

Mannarino let slip four set points, including one on his own serve when he hit the ball straight at Nadal with an open court and was subsequently passed down the line.

The world No.69 was broken for the first time at the start of the second set and was outclassed from then on as Nadal found his rhythm.

"Everybody knows how mental is this game - it's a tough one," a relieved Nadal said.

"That crazy first set, I think, was so important and the beginning of the second.

"He had been playing some fantastic tennis during the whole tournament, winning against amazing players like (Aslan) Karatsev and (Hubert) Hurkacz.

"Today the first set was super difficult, his ball was very difficult to control, very flat, very fast and I am very happy that I survived that first set without a doubt."

Nadal will meet Canadian Denis Shapovalov, the 14th seed, who defeated third seed Alexander Zverev in straight sets on Sunday.