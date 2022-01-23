Kāinga Ora alters 8500 houses to prevent driveway accidents

Kāinga Ora hopes new fencing, speed bumps, signage and mirrors will stop vehicles hitting children in driveways.

Kāinga Ora is altering the properties of 8500 of its tenants in an attempt to stop vehicles hitting children in driveways (file picture). (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Five children are hit and killed a year in driveways, and more than 20 are hospitalised.

Half the time the driver is the child's parent.

Safekids Aotearoa director Mareta Hunt said driveway accidents cause extreme heartbreak for families.

Hunt said many families cannot afford these changes, and lives will be saved because of the initiative.

"Ensuring whanau get to enjoy their tamariki and live a wonderful life with their children without these adverse incidents because it is really painful."

She hopes the funding will extend to all state housing.

