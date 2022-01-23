Arnold Schwarzenegger 'fine' after four-vehicle LA crash

Source: Bang Showbiz

Arnold Schwarzenegger feels "fine" after being involved in a multi-vehicle car accident on Saturday.

A photo of arnold Schwarzenegger. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The 74-year-old actor was involved in a collision that occurred on Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue in Los Angeles, and left one woman needing help for her injuries.

A source told People: "He is fine, his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured."

Schwarzenegger, who is the former Governor of California, was travelling in a Yukon when he collided with a red Toyota Prius.

The Hollywood star's vehicle rolled atop the other car, before it turned over and collided with a Porsche Cayenne, according to TMZ.

The other driver suffered injuries and was reportedly taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene, but no arrests have been made and alcohol is not thought to have been a factor in the accident, ABC7 reports.

The crash took place shortly after Schwarzenegger finalised his divorce from Maria Shriver. The celebrity duo recently settled their split in a court in Los Angeles.

Maria, 66 – who has Katherine, 32, Christina, 30, Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24, with the actor – actually filed for divorce in 2011.

The Terminator star previously described their split as his biggest "biggest failure", and conceded that their separation was entirely his fault after he admitted to fathering a son with their long-time housekeeper Mildred Baena

