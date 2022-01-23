All lab monkeys found after escaping Pennsylvania crash

The last of the escaped monkeys from the crash of a truck towing a trailer load of 100 of the animals was accounted for by late on Saturday night (US ET), a day after a pickup collided with a dump truck on a Pennsylvania highway, authorities said.

Some monkeys escaped after the truck they were travelling in crashed in the US (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Several monkeys had escaped following the collision, Pennsylvania State Police said. But only one had remained unaccounted for as of Saturday morning (local time), prompting the Pennsylvania Game Commission and other agencies to launch a search for it amid frigid weather.

Kristen Nordlund, a spokesperson with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in an email on Saturday evening that all 100 of the cynomolgus macaque monkeys had since been accounted for. Three were dead after being euthanised.

Crates holding live monkeys are collected next to the trailer they were being transported in, after a pickup pulling the trailer carrying the monkeys was hit by a dump truck. They were transporting 100 monkeys and several were on the loose at the time of the photo. (Source: Associated Press)

The email did not elaborate on why the three were euthanised or how all came to be accounted for. But Nordlund said those euthanised were done so humanely according to American Veterinary Medical Association guidelines.

The shipment of monkeys was en route to a CDC-approved quarantine facility after arriving Friday morning at New York’s Kennedy Airport from Mauritius, an Indian Ocean island nation, police said. The Atlanta-based CDC said the agency was providing “technical assistance” to state police in Pennsylvania.

Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across a Pennsylvania highway in the US. (Source: Associated Press)

The location of the quarantine facility and the type of research for which the monkeys were apparently destined weren’t clear, but cynomolgus monkeys are often used in medical studies.

A 2015 paper posted on the website of the National Center for Biotechnology Information referred to them as the most widely used primate in preclinical toxicology studies.