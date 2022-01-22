US, Russia to try more diplomacy amid tensions over Ukraine

Top US and Russian diplomats agreed on Saturday to keep talking in the standoff over Ukraine, even though their meeting produced no movement in the crisis that has seen Moscow mass tens of thousands of troops at the border and the West ramp up supplies of weapons to Kyiv.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before their meeting, in Geneva, on Saturday. (Source: Associated Press)

With fears of an invasion of Ukraine running high and seemingly intractable demands, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met for about 90 minutes in Geneva at what the American said was a “critical moment.”

Expectations were low going in, and there was no breakthrough.

Blinken told Lavrov the US would give Russia written responses to Moscow’s proposals next week and suggested the two would likely meet again shortly after that — offering some hope that any invasion would be delayed for at least a few more days.

Blinken said the US and its allies remain resolute in rejecting Russia’s most important demands, which were reiterated Saturday.

Moscow wants NATO to promise that Ukraine will never be added as a member, that no alliance weapons will be deployed near Russian borders, and that it pull back its forces from Central and Eastern Europe.

Ukrainian soldiers stand on a checkpoint close to the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Despite that, there was no indication the US responses would be any different from the flat-out rejections already expressed by Washington and its allies, clouding future diplomatic efforts.

“We didn’t expect any major breakthroughs to happen today, but I believe we are now on a clearer path to understanding each other’s positions,” Blinken said after the meeting.

Blinken said he also wanted to use the opportunity to share directly with Lavrov some “concrete ideas to address some of the concerns that you have raised, as well as the deep concerns that many of us have about Russia’s actions.”

Blinken said Lavrov repeated Russia’s insistence that it has no plans to invade Ukraine, but the US and its allies were not convinced.

“We’re looking at what is visible to all, and it is deeds and actions and not words that make all the difference,” he said, adding that Russia should remove its troops from the Ukrainian border if it wanted to prove its point.

Lavrov, meanwhile, called the talks “constructive and useful” but declined to characterise the US pledge.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov listens during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Geneva. (Source: Associated Press)

“I can’t say whether we are on the right track or not,” he told reporters. “We will understand that when we receive the US written response to all of our proposals.”

Blinken suggested there was no leeway on Russia’s demands, saying firmly: “There is no trade space there: None.”

The US and its allies say Russian President Vladimir Putin knows the demands are nonstarters, adding that they’re open to less-dramatic moves.

Blinken said the US would be open to a meeting between Putin and US President Joe Biden, if it would be “useful and productive.”

The two have met once in person in Geneva and have had several virtual conversations on Ukraine that have proven largely inconclusive.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, listens as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks. (Source: Associated Press)

On Friday, Russia had announced sweeping naval manoeuvres through February, some apparently in the Black Sea.

The US and its allies scrambled to present a united front. Washington and its allies have repeatedly promised consequences such as biting economic sanctions against Russia — though not military action — if it invades.

Blinken repeated that Saturday, saying the US and its allies were committed to diplomacy but also committed "if that proves impossible, and Russia decides to pursue aggression against Ukraine, to a united, swift and severe response."

After the meeting, Blinken spoke by phone with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to brief him on his talks this week and reaffirm US support for Kyiv’s sovereignty and stress that no decisions would be made without his country’s input, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Biden plans to spend the weekend huddling with his national security team at Camp David, press secretary Jen Psaki said.