There are 43 new Covid-19 cases to report in the New Zealand community on Saturday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A person is tested for Covid-19. (Source: istock.com)

The cases are in Auckland (19), Waikato (4), Lakes (6), the Hawke’s Bay (6), and the Nelson Tasman region (6).

Eight people are in hospital with the virus, none of whom are in the high dependency or intensive care unit.

More to come..