UN approves resolution condemning denial of Nazi Holocaust

The UN General Assembly approved an Israeli-sponsored resolution condemning any denial of the Holocaust and urging all nations and social media companies “to take active measures to combat antisemitism and Holocaust denial or distortion.”

This February/March 1945, file photo shows the entry to the concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland (Source: Associated Press)

The 193-member world body approved the resolution by consensus - without a vote - and with a bang of a gavel by Assembly President Abdulla Shahid who met with a group of Holocaust survivors before the assembly meeting. Israel’s No. 1 enemy, Iran, “disassociated” itself from the resolution.

The ambassadors of Israel and Germany, which strongly supported the resolution, stressed the significance of the resolution’s adoption on January 20: It is the 80th anniversary of the Wannsee Conference where Nazi leaders coordinated plans for the so-called “Final Solution of the Jewish Question” at a villa on the shores of Berlin’s Wannsee Lake in 1942 during World War II.

The result was the establishment of Nazi death camps and the murder of nearly 6 million Jews, comprising one-third of the Jewish people. In addition, millions of people from other nationalities, minorities and targeted groups were killed, according to the resolution.

“We now live in an era in which fiction is becoming fact and the Holocaust is becoming a distant memory,” Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan told the assembly in urging support for the resolution. “And as this happens following the greatest crime in human history, now comes the greatest cover-up in human history.”

Erdan, the grandson of Holocaust survivors, said the resolution preserves the memory of the 6 million victims and is a commitment to make sure that Holocaust distortion and denial “will be tolerated no more.”

He said social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and You Tube are spreading the “pandemic of distortions and lies” about the Holocaust

“Social media giants can no longer remain complacent to the hate spread on their platforms” and must take action now, the Israeli ambassador said.

The resolution, cosponsored by 114 nations, commends countries that have preserved Nazi death camps and other sites from the Holocaust and urges the 193 UN member states “to develop educational programs that will inculcate future generations with the lessons of the Holocaust in order to help to prevent future acts of genocide.”

It requests the UN and its agencies to continue developing and implementing programs aimed at countering Holocaust denial and distortions and to mobilise civil society and others to provide truthful facts about the Holocaust.

Currently, the UN has an outreach program on the Holocaust and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO, has a program on Holocaust education and combatting anti-Semitism.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock issued a joint statement welcoming the resolution and expressing extreme concern at the “dramatic increase in Holocaust denial, distortion and revisionism.” They said the phenomenon of comparing current political disputes to the Holocaust is “deeply troubling” and “a perversion of history” and injustice to Holocaust victims.

“We carry an obligation to remember, to learn and to challenge the growth of Holocaust revisionism, denial and distortion both on and offline,” the ministers said.

Iran accused Israel of being “the only apartheid regime in the world” whose ideology is based on the two main drivers of World War II, “racism and expansionism.” In a statement read by a junior diplomat, it also accused Israel of attempting “to exploit the sufferings of the Jewish people in the past as a cover for the crimes it has perpetrated over the past seven decades against the regional countries, including all its neighbours without exception.”