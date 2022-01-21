Cher, Stephen Fry, Andrew Lloyd Webber pay tribute to Meat Loaf

Cher, Stephen Fry and Andrew Lloyd Webber were among the first to pay tribute to Meat Loaf, after news broke of the heavyweight rock superstar's death, aged 74.

Singer Michael Lee Aday, who goes by the stage name Meat Loaf. (Source: Associated Press)

The singer, born Marvin Lee Aday, died Friday, according to a family statement provided by his longtime agent Michael Greene.

Meat Loaf was loved by millions for his Bat Out of Hell album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as Paradise By the Dashboard Light, Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad, and I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That), has died. He was 74.

Cher posted a tribute on Twitter, recalling the duet she released with the star in 1981, Dead Ringer for Love, which reached No.5 in the UK singles chart.

"Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did "Dead Ringer". Am Very Sorry For His Family, Friends, and Fans," Cher wrote.

Boy George also posted condolences on social media, and recalled a memorable encounter with the star.

"R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood," he wrote.

Bat Out of Hell, Meat Loaf's mega-selling collaboration with songwriter Jim Steinman and producer Todd Rundgren, came out in 1977 and made him one of the most recognisable performers in rock.

Tracks included You Took The Words Right Out of My Mouth, Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad and Paradise By the Dashboard Light, an operatic cautionary tale about going all the way.

“I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf,” actor and author Stephen Fry said on Twitter Friday.

Musical theatre impresario Andrew Lloyd Webber wrote on his Twitter page, "The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock. RIP Meatloaf. Give my best to Jim. - ALW".

The company of Bat Out of Hell the Musical in the UK wrote on the show's social media page they are "deeply saddened to hear of the passing of their great friend and producer, Meat Loaf".

"The beat is yours forever," the post ended. In a written statement, the company added, "Meat Loaf was with us when the show first launched in London at the Coliseum and in Manchester at the Opera House back in 2016 and then came to the show at the Dominion Theatre in London on 25 July 2018."

The cast will perform this evening's show at the New Wimbledon Theatre in his memory.