Tina Turner snaps up vast $111M estate on Lake Zurich

Rock ‘n’ roll icon Tina Turner and her husband have reportedly bought a 70-million-Swiss-franc (NZ$112 million) estate with 10 buildings, a pond, a stream, a swimming pool and boat dock on Lake Zurich.

A general view shows the Steinfels estate in Staefa, outside Zurich.

The 82-year-old star’s husband, Erwin Bach, was quoted in daily Handelszeitung as saying the couple acquired the century-old, 24,000-square-metre property in the village of Staefa in September.

Bach said the purchase was a logical step because they both have Swiss nationality now and “feel very comfortable in Switzerland.” He added that “due to the pandemic and its consequences we — like many other Swiss — unfortunately are refraining from travel.”

Swiss news reports say they will be nearby neighbours to Swiss tennis superstar Roger Federer, who reportedly also looked at the property before settling on a different one further east along the lake.

Tina Turner and Erwin Bach pictured in November, 2019.

Turner, known for such hits as Proud Mary and What’s Love Got To Do With It and dynamic on-stage performances, married German music executive Bach in 2013 after a long relationship.

Born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, in Brownsville, Tennessee, she has lived in Switzerland with him since 1994.

Turner and Bach have rented a home in the town of Kuesnacht, closer to the city of Zurich, for years.

