Retired Pope faulted in report on sexual abuse in German diocese

A long-awaited report on sexual abuse in Germany's Munich diocese on Friday faulted retired Pope Benedict XVI's handling of four cases when he was archbishop in the 1970s and 1980s. The law firm that drew up the report said Benedict strongly denies any wrongdoing.

File photo of retired Pope Benedict XVI. (Source: Associated Press)

The findings were sure to reignite criticism of Benedict’s record more than a decade after the first, and until Friday only, known case involving him was made public.

The archdiocese commissioned the report from law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl nearly two years ago, with a mandate to look into abuse between 1945 and 2019 and whether church officials handled allegations correctly. The law firm examined church files and spoke to witnesses.

Church officials weren't informed of the results ahead of publication. The current archbishop — Cardinal Reinhard Marx, a prominent reformist ally of Pope Francis — was faulted in two cases.

The church abuse scandal first flared in Germany in 2010.

"In all cases, Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI strictly denies any wrongdoing on his part," one of the report's authors, Martin Pusch, said.

The retired pontiff cites largely "lack of knowledge of the facts and a lack of relevance under canon and criminal law".

But he added that the assertions of lack of knowledge were sometimes "hard to reconcile" with the contents of church files.

Benedict’s longtime secretary, Monsignor Georg Gaenswein, said the retired pope hadn’t yet read the report but would in the coming days.

"The emeritus pope, as he repeated many times during the years of his pontificate, expresses his upset and shame at the abuse of minors committed by clerics, and expresses his personal closeness and his prayers to all the victims, some of whom he met during his apostolic journeys," Gaenswein said in a statement. Benedict retired in 2013.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the Holy See wouldn't comment until it had read the report in full and could give the contents "careful and detailed examination".

Benedict’s legacy as pope had already been coloured by the global eruption in 2010 of the sex abuse scandal, although as a cardinal he was responsible for turning around the Vatican’s approach to the issue.

Benedict gained firsthand knowledge of the global scope of the problem when he took over at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in 1982, after his time in Munich.

Former Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger took the then-revolutionary decision in 2001 to assume responsibility for processing those cases after he realised bishops around the world weren’t punishing abusers but were just moving them from parish to parish where they could rape again.

The report runs to nearly 1900 pages, including annexes among which are Benedict’s written responses, redacted to black out names.

It points to at least 497 abuse victims over the decades and at least 235 suspected perpetrators, though the authors said that in reality there were probably many more.

Marx didn’t mention either Benedict’s role or his own in a brief appearance hours after the report was released, but offered an apology.

"As archbishop of Munich and Freising, I feel that I share responsibility for the church as an institution over recent decades," he said.

"So as the serving archbishop, I apologise for the suffering that was caused to people” in church institutions," he added.

Marx added that church officials will consider "results and further consequences" as they study the report, and he hopes for initial conclusions next Thursday (local time). He said that dealing with abuse is inseparable from reform of the church.