Maxwell's monster innings breaks multiple BBL records

Glenn Maxwell's all-out assault on Hobart has netted him and the Melbourne Stars the highest scores in BBL history, handing the Hurricanes a reality check with a 106-run hammering on the eve of the finals.

Maxwell thumped an unbeaten 154 from 64 balls at the MCG, smashing 22 boundaries and four sixes in the most brutal display of hitting in the competition's history.

It helped the Stars to a record total of 2-273, 41 more than the next best in BBL history and the third highest in any franchise or international T20 game in history.

Only totals made by Afghanistan and the Czech Republic have been higher, with those matches against fellow minnows Ireland and Turkey.

Maxwell's score was also the ninth highest in T20 history, after the Hurricanes opted to rest Scott Boland and Riley Meredith.

The superstar dominated the Hurricanes all round the wicket, with the shot of the night an outrageous switch-hit flick over fly-slip for six.

His century was the second-fastest in BBL history, coming in 41 balls and just two shy of Craig Simmons's 39-ball effort in 2014.

The right-hander helped take 21 off one D'Arcy Short over, while he hit five boundaries for 22 runs off another from SandeepLamichhane.

Maxwell was not alone with Marcus Stoinis also finishing unbeaten on 75 from 31 balls.

On the same night he lost his record for the highest score in BBL history, Stoinis also showed the Hurricanes no mercy.

He launched six balls over the rope, also taking 26 from a Tim David over as no Hurricanes bowler went at an economy rate below 10.

In reply, Hobart never looked interested in the chase as they finished at 6-167 with Ben McDermott top-scoring with 55 from 33.

Maxwell's knock will serve as a great 'what-if?' for Stars fans, after they finished the season at 7-7 and with two losses with the bulk of their squad out with COVID-19.

"The disappointment of the last week probably culminated in us playing with ultimate freedom," Maxwell said on Seven's coverage.

"It's been a real tough year. I have had plenty of injuries, COVID, and pretty much every result go against us.

"A lot of things have to go right for that to happen. I had great support the whole way through."

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes' loss means they still finish fifth and face Adelaide in an eliminator on Friday, but all of a sudden with a serious dent to their momentum.

The first three finals will each be played in Melbourne, with the challenger and decider to be at home venues.

Perth will use Marvel Stadium as their home, while locked out of Western Australia.