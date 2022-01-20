Full video: Ardern on what happens when Omicron spreads in community

Source: 1News
New ZealandCoronavirus PandemicTaranakiPolitics

Popular Stories

1

Aus PM wants children to drive forklifts to ease staff shortages

2

Omicron outbreak would see NZ go to Red in 24-48 hours - PM

3

'Possible' Omicron case in Palmerston North

4

39 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

5

Thousands raised for whānau of boy found in Hutt River

Latest Stories

Omicron outbreak would see NZ go to Red in 24-48 hours - PM

Rapid Covid tests will be widely available in NZ - Ardern

Demand for ‘affordable, warm’ papakāinga housing soars

Black Ferns do push ups on teammates' necks under Cron's watch

NZ Hercules aircraft sets off for Tonga with aid supplies

Related Stories

Omicron outbreak would see NZ go to Red in 24-48 hours - PM

Rapid Covid tests will be widely available in NZ - Ardern

'Possible' Omicron case in Palmerston North

39 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today