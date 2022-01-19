New Covid-19 case in Manawatū

Source: 1News

A positive Covid-19 case has been found in Manawatū, the DHB says.

A health worker with a Covid-19 test tube.

A health worker with a Covid-19 test tube. (Source: Getty)

MidCentral DHB made the announcement on Thursday morning.

It is the first Covid-19 case in the region since November.

It said public health investigations are underway. More information on the case, including any potential exposure events, will be released as soon as possible.

Covid-19 tests for those with symptoms are available at the drive-thru community testing site at 575 Main St, Palmerston North, on Thursday from 8.30am-4pm.

Tests may also be available at selected GPs, the DHB said. People can also visit the Healthpoint website for more locations.

