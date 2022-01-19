Ex-Samoan PM needs medical help in NZ - health officials

Source:

The Samoa cabinet is considering a request from the Ministry of Health for the former prime minister, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, to be medivaced to New Zealand.

Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi. (Source: Getty)

A Samoan Ministry of Health official said they had already prepared the necessary paperwork for Cabinet's review and consideration.

Last Thursday, the 76-year-old was admitted to Intensive Care at the Tupua Tamasese Meaole hospital and released on Tuesday.

Radio Polynesia reported Tuilaepa had a high fever.

Parliament resumed this week but Tuilaepa, who became the opposition leader following last year's acrimonious election, has not taken his seat.

The opposition, the Human Rights Protection Party, is yet to make any official statement regarding its leader's situation.

But an RNZ Pacific correspondent reported there had been calls for the veteran politician to step down.

rnz.co.nz

WorldHealthPacific Islands

