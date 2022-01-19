Concerns for welfare of missing Bucklands Beach man

Police say they have concerns for the welfare of a Bucklands Beach man, who was reported missing in Auckland on Monday.

Nicholas Nadin

Nicholas Nadin (Source: Supplied)

Nicholas Nadin, 52, was last known to be in Lloyd Elsmore Park in Pakuranga at around 11.00am on Monday morning.

He hasn’t been located since, and police say despite multiple inquiries over a wide area since Monday, his whereabouts is unknown.

Nadin is known to frequent the areas of Musick Point, Bucklands Beach, Half Moon Bay and Maraetai.

He is described as 169cm tall with a stocky build, and was last known to be wearing black trackpants, a black singlet and a black hoodie with a fish skeleton printed on the front.

Police ask anyone who sees him to phone 111. Anyone with information about his whereabouts or possible sightings of him since Monday morning is asked to contact 105 and quote file number 220117/4635.

