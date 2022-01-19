Agency to take Govt back to court over Māori data for under 12s

The Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency says it plans to take further legal action against the Ministry of Health to get it to release data on Māori children who are now eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine.

John Tamihere

By Stephen Forbes, Local Democracy Reporter

The vaccination roll-out for 5 to 11-year-olds started on Monday after Medsafe approved the Pfizer paediatric vaccine last month.

Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency chief executive John Tamihere said immunising children is important for Māori, with one in four under 12 years of age.

But he said it was frustrating that the agency will again have to take legal action against the Ministry of Health to get it to release the data.

“How many times do we have to go to court with these guys? The ministry knew this last year when we asked it for the data, but it is extremely reluctant to provide us with anything.”

Tamihere said if it had access to the data it would be able to text and email the families of Māori children who are eligible for the vaccine.

Then individual Whānau Ora providers, in areas such as south Auckland, would be able to target specific communities with large numbers of unvaccinated people.

He said the agency's ongoing legal battle to get the Ministry of Health to release data on all unvaccinated Māori in North Island had already cost it about $450,000.

And while it would seek to recover costs after last month’s High Court decision, he said it would still have to foot some of the bill.

A syringe is drawn up with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. (Source: Associated Press)

Tamihere said the whole legal battle has been a huge waste of taxpayers’ money.

The agency took legal action against the ministry last year for refusing to release details of all eligible Māori in the North Island who had not been vaccinated.

The outcome of a High Court hearing, released on November 1, ruled against the Ministry, asking it to reconsider its decision to withhold the data.

But on November 5, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield contacted the agency to say the ministry had reviewed its earlier decision and would not be releasing the information.

The Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency then went back to the court to ask for the data and last month the High Court ruled in its favour.

And while the Ministry of Health had already begun to share some data, the High Court directed it to reconsider its decision within 72 hours. The ministry has since provided the agency with information on unvaccinated Māori aged 12 and up.

Te Puea Winiata is the chief executive of south Auckland’s Turuki Healthcare.

The primary health provider has been busy this week with the start of the child vaccine roll-out.

Winiata has been a vocal supporter of the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency in its legal action and said it's important for providers delivering the vaccine to know where to target.

“Any data that can tell us where there are pockets of whānau and children who haven’t been vaccinated is helpful,” she said. “So I just don’t understand: why the Ministry of Health withholding the information?”

The Ministry of Health has approached for comment.