Man charged with murder of girl, 9, who went missing in NSW

Source: AAP

A man has been charged with the murder of a nine-year-old girl who disappeared from the Blue Mountains in New South Wales last week.

Charlise Mutten.

Charlise Mutten. (Source: New South Wales Police)

Police arrested the 32-year-old at a Surry Hills unit on Tuesday night. He has been refused bail to appear in Central Local Court on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Search underway for NSW girl, 9, missing for four days

More than 100 people have been searching dense bushland for any sign of the girl, who was reported missing on Friday morning.

The nine-year-old disappeared from the Wildenstein Private Gardens where she had been holidaying with family in Mount Wilson.

WorldAustraliaCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Covid-19 health emergency could be over this year, WHO says

2

Hong Kong to kill 2000 animals after hamsters get Covid-19

3

Anders Breivik tries to make case he's no longer a threat

4

Body of 5-year-old boy found in Hutt River

5

Cabinet to assess Covid-19 traffic light settings

Latest Stories

Man charged with murder of girl, 9, who went missing in NSW

Canterbury businesses grappling with crippling labour shortage

Anders Breivik tries to make case he's no longer a threat

Blinken to meet with senior Russian as Ukraine tensions soar

Covid-19 health emergency could be over this year, WHO says

Related Stories

Anders Breivik tries to make case he's no longer a threat

Australia records deadliest day in Covid-19 pandemic

Texas rabbi threw chair at gunman before escaping

Grandstanding fears as Norwegian mass killer seeks parole