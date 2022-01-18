Eriksen in talks for Premier League return after heart attack

Source: AAP

Christian Eriksen, who has not played since collapsing mid-match during Denmark's Euro 2020 finals campaign last summer, has been offered the chance to make a comeback with Premier League club Brentford.

Christian Eriksen. (Source: Getty)

Eriksen, 29, was released by Inter Milan as Italian regulations do not allow players to compete in Serie A with aimplantable cardioverter defibrillator device (ICD).

Eriksen had an ICD fitted after suffering a cardiac arrest, and being given lifesaving treatment on the pitch, during the tie with Finland in June 2021.

Several clubs have taken an interest in Eriksen since he said he wanted to resume playing but Brentford have the attraction of a Danish head coach, Thomas Frank, and eight Danes in the playing squad.

Eriksen previously played in the Premier League for Tottenham.

He has beentraining at Odense, his old club in Denmark, and Chiasso, a third-tier Swiss side near his home in northern Italy.

Eriksen said earlier this month he wants to play at the World Cup in November.

That's been my mindset all along. It's a goal, a dream," he said. "It's my dream to come back. I'm sure I can because I don't feel any different. Physically, I'm back in top shape."

Football

