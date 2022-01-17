Women accused of breaching Covid restrictions to go on trial

Three women accused of flouting Covid-19 restrictions by travelling to Auckland the same weekend as an anti-lockdown protest in October are heading to trial.

Taihape courthouse Photo: RNZ / Jimmy Ellingham

By Jimmy Ellingham of rnz.co.nz

Marcia Kararaina Ngarimu, from Taihape; Tina Aroha Steedman, from Ohakune; and Te Kuia Kimihia G Peretini, from Taihape have each pleaded not guilty to a charge of breaching an order issued under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act.

The trio, all aged in their 50s, appeared for an administrative hearing in the Taihape District Court on Monday.

The women are accused of crossing into Auckland's Alert Level 3 boundary on October 16, the same day as a large rally was held at the city's domain.

Lawyer Joanna Jordan, appearing on instructions for Tina Steedman's Auckland-based lawyer Sharyn Green, said so far police had not identified which Covid-19 order the defendant had allegedly breached in legal documents handed to the defence.

There were 13 orders, Jordan said.

Green had told her five witnesses would be called in Steedman's defence.

Ngarimu and Peretini, who are representing themselves, said they would not call any, and police said they would call two.

Ngarimu has previously told the court her family faced harassment because of the charge she is facing.

Judge Jonathan Krebs bailed the three women.

Their names were initially suppressed, but this lapsed in December.

No date has yet been set for the trial, which will be before a judge and no jury.

If convicted the women face fines of up to $4000 or six months in jail.

