Nadal storms his way into second round of Australian Open

Rafael Nadal has wasted no time underlining his Australian Open title credentials with a commanding first-round win at Melbourne Park.

Rafael Nadal reacts after defeating Marcos Giron in the first round of the Australian Open. (Source: Associated Press)

Pounding winners from all angles of the court, Nadal looked lethal in a 6-1 6-4 6-2 demolition of American Marcos Giron on Monday.

The dramatic deportation of world No.1 and nine-times champion Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer's injury-enforced absence has left Nadal as the only player with the chance to snare a record 21st men's grand slam singles crown this month

And the great Spaniard needed only one hour and 48 minutes to confirm he's over the injuries that dogged his 2021 season, not to mention his bout of Covid-19 only last month.

As well as clubbing 34 clean winners, Nadal broke Giron five times and offered up only one break point on his own serve all match.

A five-times finalist in Melbourne and champion in 2009, the former world No.1 will play either resurgent home hope Thanasi Kokkinakis or German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann in the second round on Wednesday.