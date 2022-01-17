Former Kiwis star Prithcard 'on the mend' after Covid coma

Former Kiwis player Frank Pritchard has given a brief update on his health, saying he is "doing good" after three weeks in hospital with Covid.

Frank Pritchard at the 2013 Rugby League World Cup.

Frank Pritchard at the 2013 Rugby League World Cup. (Source: Photosport)

Pritchard was put into a coma after he suffered complications from his Covid-19 infection but has since been allowed to go home to continue his recovery.

In a short social media message, Pritchard thanked everyone who had reached out to support him and his family during the scary time.

“Thank you everyone for your love and support over the last month,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I’m on the mend and doing good, I’m able to do my rehab and recovery at home.

“God bless you all, much love, Frankie.”

It was reported that Pritchard suffered a collapsed lung as well as other serious health issues after getting the coronavirus.

Pritchard won 27 Kiwis caps between 2005 and 2013 and later played eight times for Toa Samoa.

The 38-year-old also played 256 NRL games with the Panthers, Bulldogs and Eels and made 26 Super League appearances for Hull FC.

