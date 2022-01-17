Doubt over Djokovic's participation in French Open

Source: Associated Press

As Novak Djokovic flew home from Australia after being deported for not being vaccinated against Covid-19, doubts arose over whether the tennis star would be able to play in the French Open.

Novak Djokovic looks as his documents after landing in Belgrade, Serbia. (Source: Associated Press)

The current men's number 1 player could be barred from the French tournament this year, under a new law intended to exclude the unvaccinated from stadiums and other public places.

French lawmaker Christophe Castaner said the new law will apply to anyone who wants to play in the French Open - a reversal of earlier plans to create a “bubble” around the tournament.

"The rules apply to everyone," Castaner said.

Novak Djokovic. (Source: Getty)

"He has no vocation to play if he's not vaccinated, if he's not going to respect a rule that applies to spectators, the ball-boys or the professionals with shops at Roland Garros."

Much could change between now and the start of the Grand Slam tournament in late May, but that raised the spectre that the saga in Australia would be not just a blip but an ongoing challenge for the tennis star, who is increasingly being held up as a hero by the anti-vaccine movement.

