16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer dies aged 26

Source: Bang Showbiz

16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer has died at the age of 26.

Her passing was announced by her father, Dennis M. Cashmyer Jr, on social media on Monday.

Alongside a black and white photo of Jordan, he wrote on Facebook: "Last night I received a call no parent ever wants. My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER. (sic)"

Dennis described his daughter's passing as a "terrible tragedy".

His statement continued: "Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy. Please understand and respect our privacy at this time. We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, grand daughter Lyla and family members. [broken-heart emoji] (sic)"

Howard 'Howie' Wood, Jordan's representative, described the TV star as a "sweet girl".

He told Us Weekly: "I got the news last night after returning from a business trip and all I can say is that this is an incredibly sad day.

"The last time I spoke with Jordan, she sounded happy and healthy. I wish people had the opportunity to know her away from her struggles as she was a very sweet and kind-hearted person. I’m grateful I had the chance to know and work with her all these years. Life was not always good to her and I hope now she is in a better place. RIP sweet girl."

Where to get help.

Jordan struggled with homelessness in 2014 and was hospitalised after a failed suicide attempt later that year. The late TV star also spent time in rehab after battling a drug problem.

