Search underway for NSW girl, 9, missing for four days

Source: AAP

The search for nine-year-old Charlise Mutten has resumed after the NSW girl went missing from a home four days ago.

Charlise Mutten.

Charlise Mutten. (Source: New South Wales Police)

Charlise's parents say they last saw the girl on Thursday at a property at Mount Wilson, 20km north of Katoomba.

She was reported missing on Friday, prompting a search involving more than a hundred police and emergency personnel including dog units, police helicopters and the SES.

Charlise is Caucasian, is between 130cm and 140cm tall, and thin. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

It is believed she was wearing a pink top with a round neck collar, a black knee-length skirt and pink Nike jandals.

The multi-agency search has used geo-targeting messaging in the Mount Wilson area.

"Whilst police have grave concerns for her safety, we are thankful the weather has been kind to us over the past few days and we believe the weather would be sufficient for her to be able to survive this time in the bush," Chief Inspector Garry Sims said on Sunday.

"There's water in the bush so we are hopeful Charlise will be able to sustain herself until we find her."

