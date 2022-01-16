Melanie Lynksey says crew member suggested she lose weight

Melanie Lynskey has said a crew member suggested she lose weight.

New Zealand actress Melanie Lynskey

The 44-year-old Kiwi actress - who stars as stay-at-home mother Shauna in drama series Yellowjackets - claimed that a production staff member on the show hinted to her that she needed to shed some kilos.

She said: "They were asking me, ‘What do you plan to do? I’m sure the producers will get you a trainer. They’d love to help you with this."

However, she went on to imply that she took no notice of the comments as it was "really important" for her character to feel "comfortable and sexy" because she wanted women be able to relate to her.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: “It was really important to me for [Shauna] to not ever comment on my body, to not have me putting a dress on and being like, ‘I wish I looked a bit better.'

“I did find it important that this character is just comfortable and sexual and not thinking or talking about it, because I want women to be able to to watch it and be like, ‘Wow, she looks like me and nobody’s saying she’s the fat one.’ That representation is important."