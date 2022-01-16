Japanese fishing boats flipped from Tonga volcano tsunami

In the waters off Japan's southwestern prefecture of Kochi toppled or submerged boats drifted in a local port on Sunday, after reports of tsunami waves as high as 80 centimetres (31 inches), likely due to a huge undersea volcanic eruption near Tonga.

Tsunami warnings also disrupted transportation of the affected areas in Japan.

East Japan Railway Co. said local train services were suspended in coastal areas where a tsunami advisory was in place.

A number of domestic flights connecting airports in the affected regions was grounded.

Japan Meteorological Agency spokesman Kazuki Miyaoka told reporters earlier on Sunday that the swelling of the sea was bigger than expected, and the reason for it was unknown.

He said high waves might have been caused by a significant change of pressure induced by the shock waves from the volcanic eruption, but the cause was still unknown, he said.

He urged coastal residents to stay on high ground until advisories were lifted because tsunami waves could strike repeatedly.

The tsunami threat around the Pacific from began to recede Sunday, while the extent of damage to Tonga remained unclear.