LIVE: Tongan volcanic eruption 'hugely concerning' - Ardern

1News has live coverage a day after the large eruption of an underwater volcano in Tonga, causing tsunami waves to hit the Pacific Island kingdom and other countries across the Pacific.

Nukuʻalofa-based Mary Fonua said the volcano eruption was “frightening”.

What we know so far:

- Much of the communication network in Tonga went down on Saturday night after it was hit by tsunami waves caused by a large eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano before 6pm.

- Information coming out of Tonga is scarce, with reports on Sunday morning that many people are experiencing breathing difficulties as a result of ash from the volcano.

- There has also been damage to boats on the east coast of the North Island.

12.55pm: MFAT says 30 Kiwis are currently registered on SafeTravel as being in Tonga.

It also says New Zealand has formally offered to give Tonga assistance and an initial $500,000 has been set aside.

12.40pm: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and ministers Peeni Henare and Aupito William Sio will be holding a stand-up on the situation in Tonga at 3pm.

I spy on this morning's satellite imagery ...



▪ #CycloneCody to the northeast of Aotearoa



▪ Extensive volcanic ash cloud across #Tonga



▪ A front in the Tasman Sea



For all the latest, head on over to our website: https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz pic.twitter.com/XiPZIXIvw5 — MetService (@MetService) January 15, 2022

12.25pm: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has taken to social media to say images of the volcanic eruption so close to Tonga are “hugely concerning”.

“Communication as a result of the eruption has been difficult, but our defence force team and Ministry of Foreign Affairs are working as we speak to establish what’s needed and how we can help. … I know we are thinking of our pacific friends and family.”

Ardern told her followers she will be giving another update at 3pm.

11.50am: Spark says it is waiving all charges for calls to Tonga from landlines and mobiles until next Sunday.

“We know immediate contact may not be possible, due to infrastructure damage in Tonga but want to make it as easy as possible for our customers to connect with kâinga when they can,” it said in a tweet.

11.25am: A number of New Zealand politicians have taken to Twitter to offer their thoughts and prayers to the people of Tonga. Politicians include Labour’s Jenny Salesa and National leader Christopher Luxon.

My thoughts are with our friends in Tonga, suffering the devastation of a tsunami on their shores.



The Tongan people are well known for their strong sense of family and community. I have no doubt that Tonga will show the world just how strong they are in the coming days. — Christopher Luxon (@chrisluxonmp) January 15, 2022

Praying for all of our beloved people in the Friendly Islands of Tonga. The satellite image of the volcano eruption as well as videos recordings of the tsunami has been really heartbreaking to watch. Most of Tonga’s quite flat so tsunamis can be devastating! ‘Ofa atu Tonga ‘Eiki https://t.co/pNEobbtM0m — Jenny Salesa (@JennySalesa) January 15, 2022

11.05am: The US Tsunami Warning System has issued advice for the Pacific, US Pacific coast, Hawaii and Alaska.

10.50am: Lifeguards say they have closed Whangamatā beach due to the “very rough sea and swell conditions made worse by the volcanic activity in Tonga”.

10.25am: The Mauao base track in Mount Maunganui has been closed on Sunday as a result of the tsunami surge warning.

10.20am: Tsunami waves have also hit the Californian coast.

#Tsumani waves have made their way to the Santa Cruz Harbor after the undersea volcano eruption near Tonga. READ MORE: https://t.co/RkFbl0LZP4 (Credit: Andre Beauregard) pic.twitter.com/tHOyAq05tS — FOX 7 Austin (@fox7austin) January 15, 2022

9.55am: The tsunami activity national advisory has been extended to include the west coast of the South Island.

It too can expect to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore.

UPDATE: Advisory area extended to include the west coast of the South Island, now in addition to coastal areas on the north and east coast of the North Island, and the Chatham Islands. Expect strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) January 15, 2022

Civil Defence’s National Emergency Management Agency released the update just before 9.45am.

9.20am: Experts in New Zealand have described the large eruption as “very significant” and “remarkable”.

Dr Emily Lane from NIWA described it as “very significant” due to the eruption cloud and shock wave being captured by satellite, the eruption being heard in New Zealand and the tsunami being recorded on gauges here, more than 2500km away.

Professor Shane Cronin from the University of Auckland’s School of Environment said the eruption was “remarkable” for the same reasons.

“This suggests the eruption of large volumes of gas-charged magma at Hunga volcano,” he said.

Civil Defence Northland said the clean up was underway. (Source: Tim Alexander.)

“The January 15 eruption is so large that it is likely to be an event that alters the caldera … Further eruptions from this caldera during this episode could generate new tsunami and widespread ashfall, especially if there caldera has further collapses or landslides.”

Cronin said “significant” ashfall was likely in Tongatapu as well as the Ha’apai group of islands.

The sky in Tonga has been described on social media as "pitch black" thanks to ashfall.

8.45am: Civil Defence Northland has confirmed there has been damage to boats at Tutukaka Marina. Photos on social media show one boat driven up onto rocks. Others show damage has occurred to the marina itself and some boats have sunk at their moorings.

A number of boats were damaged by a tsunami surge at Tutukaka marina in Northland. (Source: Tim Alexander)

8.30am: Video has emerged of a vehicle in Tonga being swept away by tsunami waves. A house partially submerged in water can also be seen. People can be seen watching the drama unfold from a nearby bank.

8.15am: A spokeswoman for the New Zealand Defence Force says it is currently monitoring the situation in Tonga and stands ready to assist if requested by the Tongan Government.

8am: Meanwhile, a tsunami watch previously in place in Samoa has been cancelled. However a tsunami advisory remains in effect due to ongoing eruptions. People in Samoa in low-lying coastal areas are advised to stay away from the sea and beaches.

7.45am: There have also been reports that a rescue operation is underway in Atata, a small island off Nukuʻalofa, which was completely submerged by the tsunami waves.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency says tsunami activity continues to be observed. It is expected coastal areas on the north and east coast of the North Island and the Chatham Islands will experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges.

UPDATE: Tsunami activity continues to be observed following the Tongan eruption. We expect coastal areas on the north and east coast of the North Island and the Chatham Islands to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) January 15, 2022

People are being asked to stay off beaches and shore areas. There is no need to evacuate unless advised by local civil defence authorities. Coastal inundation is not expected.

7.30am: Access to fresh drinking water looks to be a major issue in Tonga on Sunday. Drinking water was delivered by its National Emergency Management Office to the islands of Fonoi and Mango prior to the eruption and subsequent tsunami waves.

Water was being delivered to islands in Tonga prior to the tsunami. (Source: National Emergency Management Office - NEMO )

7.15am: With communication down in Tonga, information coming out of the island kingdom is scarce. There have been reports of people struggling to breathe as a result of the ash from the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano.