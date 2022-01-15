Djokovic to face last-ditch legal battle

Source: AAP

Novak Djokovic is set to face the Federal Court in a last-ditch effort to fight a government decision to cancel his visa for a second time after spending the night in a detention hotel.

Novak Djokovic.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used his discretionary powers late on Friday afternoon to cancel the tennis world No.1's visa, after considering evidence from Djokovic's lawyers, along with advice from federal agencies.

His full list of reasons was published as part of a 268-page affidavit released by the Federal Court on Saturday.

In it, Hawke suggested the unvaccinated Serbian's presence during the Australian Open could encourage residents to shirk isolation rules, given the tennis star's concession to having previously done so, and foster "anti-vaccination sentiment".

This, the minister said, could lead to civil unrest akin to previous anti-vaccination protests and fewer people getting their booster jab.

Djokovic's law firm Hall & Wilcox flatly rejected the claim in its grounds for appealing the visa cancellation, saying the minister had not cited any evidence to back it up.

The firm argued Hawke's contention could "not logically, rationally and reasonably be assessed" without considering whether booting Djokovic out of the country would excite similar anti-vaccination sentiments.

Djokovic was on Saturday afternoon driven from his lawyer's office to the Park Hotel in Melbourne's Carlton, which is being used as an immigration detention centre.

Wearing a green tracksuit and a white face mask, he appeared composed in the back of a vehicle.

The 34-year-old was detained at the hotel for four nights when his visa was first cancelled and spent a fifth evening in detention overnight.

He is set to face Chief Justice James Allsop, Justice Anthony Besanko and Justice David O'Callaghan in a full court hearing at the Federal Court of Australia from 9.30am on Sunday.

The hearing will be a judicial review of Hawke's decision.

