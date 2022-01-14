Spider-Man comic page sells for record $4.9M

A single page of artwork from a 1984 Spider-Man comic book sold at auction on Friday for a record NZ$4.9 million.

Page 25 from the 1984 Marvel comic Secret Wars No. 8

Page 25 from the 1984 Marvel comic Secret Wars No. 8 (Source: Associated Press)

Mike Zeck's artwork for page 25 from Marvel Comics' Secret Wars No. 8 brings the first appearance of Spidey's black suit. The symbiote suit would eventually lead to the emergence of the character Venom.

The record bidding, which started at $481,285, and soared past $4 million, came on the first day of Heritage Auctions' four-day comic event in Dallas.

The previous record for an interior page of a US comic book was $958,559 for art from a 1974 issue of The Incredible Hulk that featured a tease for the first appearance of Wolverine.

Also on Friday, one of the few surviving copies of Superman's debut, Action Comics No. 1, sold for NZ$4.64 million, putting it among the priciest books ever auctioned.

None of the sellers or buyers were identified.

