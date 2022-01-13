Ye under police investigation after battery complaint

Source: Associated Press

Police are investigating after a battery report was filed against Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The incident that spurred the complaint took place in downtown Los Angeles at about 3am Thursday (local time), LAPD spokeswoman Redina Puentes said. No arrests have been made.

The street where the alleged battery happened is outside Soho West, a members-only downtown club popular with celebrities.

An email seeking comment from a representative for Ye, the 44-year-old rapper, producer and fashion designer who legally changed his name last year, was not immediately returned.

He is in the midst of divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian West, who requested in December that she be declared legally single and have his former last name dropped.

EntertainmentCrime and JusticeMusicNorth America

Popular Stories

1

18 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

2

Cyclone Cody: Civil Defence warns East Coast communities

3

Nearly 100 vehicles impounded in clamp down on street racing

4

Prince Andrew loses New Zealand military patronage

5

F1 opens detailed 'analysis' into title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP

Latest Stories

Man charged, another at large in fatal Auckland shooting

18 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

Liverpool rue forward's awful miss in Cup draw with 10-man Arsenal

Kiwi skier Robinson could add Olympic events after downhill silver

Nearly 100 vehicles impounded in clamp down on street racing

Related Stories

Several 'unintentional mistakes' found in Petito police stop

Machine Gun Kelly proposes to Megan Fox

Film armourer blames ammo supplier in Baldwin film shooting

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together