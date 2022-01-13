Prince Andrew 'in world of hurt' as law suit advances - attorney

Attorney Gloria Allred, who is representing victims of Jeffrey Epstein, says Britain's Prince Andrew is facing a "world of hurt" after a judge has — for now — refused to dismiss a lawsuit against him by an American woman who says he sexually abused her when she was 17.

Prince Andrew. (Source: Associated Press)

Stressing on Thursday that he wasn't ruling on the truth of the allegations, US District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected an argument by Andrew's lawyers that Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit should be thrown out at an early stage because of an old legal settlement she had with Jeffrey Epstein, the financier she claims set up sexual encounters with the prince.

Kaplan said the $500,000 settlement between Epstein and Giuffre didn't involve the prince and didn't bar a suit against him now.

"The prince is going to be in a world of hurt, in a world of trouble, not comfortable to have to sit there and answer questions in this lawsuit," said Allred, a prominent lawyer who has represented many women who were sexually assaulted.

"He's not going to be able to evade and dodge. He's going to have to step up now an answer unless and until this case is settled, if it ever is and we don't know at this point, and he may not know at this point, and Virginia may not know at this point. Of course, she's also going to have to give her deposition," she added.

Giuffre sued the 61-year-old Andrew in August, saying she was coerced into sexual encounters with him in 2001 by Epstein and his long-time companion, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Giuffre said she was sexually abused by Andrew at Maxwell's London home, at Epstein's New York mansion and his estate in the US Virgin Islands.

Andrew's lawyers had said the lawsuit lacked specificity and was disqualified by the deal she reached in 2009 with lawyers for Epstein.

They also attacked Giuffre's credibility and motives, saying in October that the lawsuit was aimed at achieving "another payday at his expense and at the expense of those closest to him."

"We expect the defence to always attack the victim or the accuser. And that's what they do. But the allegation is someone is only filing a civil lawsuit to get a payday is just an ad hominem attack," Allred said.