Fiji records 417 new Covid community cases, 7 more deaths

Fiji has reported seven more deaths and 417 new cases of Covid-19 in the community.

A woman gets vaccinated against Covid-19 in Fiji. (Source: Facebook / Fiji Government )

This brings the total number of cases in isolation of both the Omicron and Delta variants to 4903.

Fiji's Government has also confirmed there are 205 Covid-19 patients hospitalised.

The death toll in Fiji is now 721.

Health Secretary James Fong said the seven victims were aged between 53 and 73, and two of them had died in hospital while the rest were at home.

"We have recorded 655 Covid-19 positive patients who died from serious medical conditions they had before they contracted Covid. These are not classified as Covid-19 deaths," Fong said.

"We are prioritising our testing to individuals at higher risk of severe disease to ensure that they are assessed early, referred to an appropriate health care facility, and managed promptly if their symptoms deteriorate.

"If you develop a cold or flu-like symptoms such as runny nose, sneezing, nasal congestion, sore throat, cough, body ache, fever, you should assume you have Covid-19, and self-isolate.

"If you have any of these symptoms, please stay home to avoid spreading the disease to others, and in particular those who may be more at risk of severe disease," Fong said.

Isolation period down to 7 days

Meanwhile, the isolation period for Covid-19 positive persons has been reduced from 10 days to seven, the Health Ministry said.

Fong said positive patients could stop isolating after seven days if symptoms were improving and at least 24 hours had passed since having a fever without the need to take fever-reducing medications such as paracetamol.

"You may stop isolating if seven days have passed since the start of symptoms or since the positive test (for asymptomatic cases)," he said.

Fong said close contacts were not required to isolate unless they developed symptoms.

"If you are a close contact and develop symptoms you must assume you have Covid-19 and self-isolate as described.

"If you develop a cold or flu-like symptoms such as runny nose, sneezing, nasal congestion, sore throat, cough, body ache, fever, you should assume you have Covid-19, and self-isolate."

In the past seven days until January 11, 1124 new cases were recorded in the Central Division, 841 in the west, 12 in the east, and 188 new cases in the Northern Division.

Cases in the Central Division included 69 per cent of the total nationally, with the west making up 27 per cent, 3 per cent in the north, and 1 per cent in the Eastern Division.

Fong said of the latest cases, 213 were recorded on January 11 and 204 in the last 24 hours ending at 8am on Wednesday.

"Of the 417 cases, 194 cases were recorded in the Central Division; 182 in the west, and 41 in the north."

The daily average of Covid-19 cases since January 8 is 418, Fong said.

rnz.co.nz