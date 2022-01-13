Britons react to Prince Andrew losing military titles

As the sun rose over a cold and frosty Windsor Castle on Thursday (Friday NZT) and as the UK's royal town came to life, people have been voicing their opinions on the difficulties faced by the Queen's son Prince Andrew after he lost his appeal to halt a sex assault civil lawsuit against him.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the QIPCO King George Weekend at Ascot Racecourse. (Source: Getty)

In the morning's news, the lawyer representing accuser Virginia Giuffre made it very clear she wanted to be "vindicated" and was not motivated by reaching a purely financial settlement - they wanted answers to some very serious questions.

Retired 74-year-old David Parry from Aberryron on the West Wales coast said Prince Andrew had very serious questions to answer and he did not think he was going to get away just by paying compensation to make the accusations go away.

Fifty-eight-year-old Windsor resident June Deighton said the royal prince should be treated the same as any other person in the same situation.

And 82-year-old retired Windsor doctor Tony Roques said he believed the Queen would rise above the scandal and the monarchy succession was safe in the hands of Prince Charles and Prince William.

Giuffre sued Andrew last year, saying that the American financier Jeffrey Epstein and his companion, Ghislaine Maxwell, arranged sexual encounters with the prince starting when she was 17.

US District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan's ruling on Thursday in New York didn't address the truth of those allegations, but dealt with narrow legal challenges raised by Andrew's lawyers, who said the lawsuit should be dismissed now.