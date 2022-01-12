Unlicensed driver caught speeding at twice alcohol limit

Source:

Police in the Southern District have been kept busy with motorists breaking the road rules.

A breath test device ready for use.

A breath test device ready for use. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

On January 8, a motorist was clocked well in excess of the maximum speed limit near Cromwell and later blew more than double the legal limit during a breath test.

The driver, who was also unlicensed, is due to appear in the Alexandra District Court on Thursday.

Otago Lakes Central road policing manager Senior Sergeant Sarah Thorn said such behaviour was a ticking timebomb that could have led to a tragedy.

She was thankful the motorist had been removed from the region's roads swiftly due to an increased police presence.

"I'm hopeful our continued vigilance and proactive approach to safer roads will act as a deterrent and reduce these kinds of risks throughout the course of the summer."

The holiday period has already been extremely busy for Southern District police, who have been working hard to ensure all motorists get to their destinations safely, she said.

Police would continue to target times and locations they knew were high risk and would undertake prevention and enforcement activities accordingly, Thorn said.

These include: speed enforcement, breath alcohol testing and operations around people using cellphones while driving, as well as checking that everyone is wearing a seatbelt.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Woman travelled to Lotto HQ on bus with winning $17m ticket

2

NZ's list of baby names declined in 2021 revealed

3

Man who allegedly sold pāua on social media arrested

4

Man who killed sisters in Port Hills crash jailed

5

SH1 south of Cambridge reopens after multi-vehicle crash

Latest Stories

Nurse in Italy caught faking Covid shots, ditching vaccine

Denver Broncos clear legal hurdles to begin $5.89 billion sale

Push to make fly fishing more accessible for women

Wood headed to Newcastle for staggering $40m fee - report

Black Caps, Olympians and Team NZ among Halberg finalists

Related Stories

Man who killed sisters in Port Hills crash jailed

Marokopa man who sparked massive search misses court date

Man who allegedly sold pāua on social media arrested

Two further arrests made in Northland drug bust