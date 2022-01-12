Simon Cowell engaged to girlfriend Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell is reportedly engaged to his girlfriend Lauren Silverman.

Simon Cowell (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The 62-year-old music mogul is said to have proposed to his partner on a recent family holiday in Barbados, despite previously stating that he didn't believe in getting wed.

Simon is believed to have got down on one knee in front of the couple's son Eric, seven, and his step-son Adam, from Lauren's previous marriage to businessman Andrew Silverman, on Christmas Eve.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: “Simon and Lauren are ridiculously, nauseatingly in love - incredibly, lockdown brought them closer than ever.

“Lauren was absolutely stunned and never in a million years expected Simon to pop the question. She burst into tears - happy tears - and obviously said ‘yes’ straight away.

“It was important to Simon that the kids were there too, as he adores them both and the family they’ve become."

The source continued: “Lauren has been Simon’s rock over these past few years - supporting him when he broke his back, and through thick and thin generally. They make a wonderful couple.

“Whilst Simon never thought he was the marrying type, he’s realised he’s met the woman of his dreams - and couldn’t be happier. In the words of Beyoncé, it was time to put a ring on it.”

Simon - whose former partners include Sinitta and Terri Seymour - once claimed that he didn't believe in marriage as a celebrity as he feared that he would lose out financially by tying the knot.

The former 'X Factor' judge said in 2008: “I don't believe in marriage, certainly not in this business.

“The truth is that you get married and in a year or two they clean you out! It's just not going to work.”