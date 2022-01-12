NSW introduces $1K fine for not uploading RAT test results

NSW residents who fail to report positive rapid antigen test (RAT) results will face a $1000 fine as the state makes a "messy" transition to its Covid-19 testing regime.

Rapid antigen test. (Source: istock.com)

It comes as the state reported a record 21 deaths on Wednesday, including seven historical fatalities.

Residents aged 16 and older can now log any positive at-home tests they have taken this year via the ServiceNSW app or website, in a process Premier Dominic Perrottet said is "seamless".

From Wednesday, uploading the result within 24 hours is mandatory.

Police enforcement will commence next week, though Mr Perrottet concedes it will be difficult.

The premier on Wednesday said the shift was not just about counting cases but understanding who has underlying conditions and may need more care.

Those who test positive will be asked for details about their medical background and sorted into high and low risk cases, with the former to receive extra contact from NSW Health.

People who test positive on RATs will have to isolate for seven days, unless they have no symptoms and no known exposure - in which case they must do another test within 24 hours.

NSW Health has repeatedly warned the official case numbers were likely inaccurate, as so far it has counted those who have returned a positive PCR test.

The daily case numbers - which reached 34,759 on Wednesday - will include PCR and RAT statistics from later in the week.

Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant apologised for the "messy" transition to the testing approach, which she said had happened far quicker than authorities wanted.

She urged anyone who did not have access to RATs - which remain scarce - to take a PCR, especially if they have underlying conditions.

Perrottet said PCR testing will still play a role, particularly as NSW struggles with RAT supply.

The new policy will make PCR lines and turnarounds shorter, he said.

In South Australia, residents will be required to report any positive Covid-19 infections detected through RATs, when the new system for close contacts comes into force.

After initially ruling out mandatory reporting, Premier Steven Marshall said a change to the arrangements would now be made.

"We're keen to track every single one of those results," Marshall said on Wednesday.

"While we think that 95 per cent of people would do the right thing, getting as many positive results into the system just improves that data."

SA will on Thursday switch to requiring close contacts of virus cases to only have a RAT rather than a PCR swab.

People will be supplied with two RATs each to be used on days one and six with the government setting up a single collection point in the Adelaide parklands.

The changed view on mandatory reporting came after the Labour opposition said a voluntary system would call into question the accuracy of daily case numbers.

"If we don't have an accurate picture of Covid cases - including where people testing positive to rapid antigen tests - we won't know where they might have caught it and who might be close contacts, making it very difficult to limit the spread of the virus," Shadow Treasurer Stephen Mullighan said.

"If people don't have to report positive results then SA Health won't know who has it and whether they are getting the health care they need."

Labour's calls also came as PCR testing sites across Adelaide and in some regional centres operated on reduced hours for the second consecutive day because of high temperatures.