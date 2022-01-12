Man who killed sisters in Port Hills crash jailed

A 21-year-old man who killed two teenage sisters in a high speed crash in Christchurch has been sentenced to two years and four months in prison.

Father Jason Alexander with a picture of his girls. (Source: 1News)

Levi Phillip Fiddymont was driving at 110kmh when the car swerved and hit a rock on Summit Road in the Port Hills in November 2019.

Tayla Alexander, 17, was killed on impact, and her 15-year-old sister Sunmara died in Auckland Hospital a fortnight later.

Fiddymont initially denied the charges of dangerous driving causing the deaths, and causing injury to another passenger.

He said the breaks failed on his Subaru WRX, but the Crown said he was simply driving too fast.

The case went to trial last year but came to an abrupt end when Fiddymont changed his pleas to guilty.

Today through his lawyer, Fiddymont apologised “deeply to the Alexander family”.

He said he was committed to the restorative justice process and the fatal crash was not something he took lightly.

But the girls’ father Jason Alexander told the court his approach to Fiddymont had been rejected, and there was no remorse or sympathy.

He said Fiddymont was responsible for ripping his entire soul apart.

Judge Paul Kellar said as well as the prison time, Fiddymont will not be able to hold a license for four years.

